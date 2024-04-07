Walmart Is The Worst Place To Buy Rotisserie Chicken

When it comes to getting dinner on the table in no time, you can't beat the trusty rotisserie chicken. It's cheap, already cooked, and packed with plenty of lean protein. You can eat one straight out of the container or shred it up for quesadillas, soup, or salads, and you don't even need to season anything since most stores sell their chickens in a variety of flavors. Not all rotisserie chickens were created equal, however. Despite their simplicity (it's just a cooked chicken, after all), rotisserie chicken fans have discerning tastes, and even though Walmart sells hundreds of millions of them each year, their birds consistently end up low down on many tasters' rankings.

Like any other grocery store, Walmart has some great products and some not-so-great options. Most likely due to its low prices, it's the largest grocery retailer in the U.S. by a wide margin, but that doesn't mean that everything they sell is a deal or worth buying. If you're looking for a quick chicken dinner, Walmart frequently gets reviews saying they're either very dry or undercooked, so you might want to save your chicken dollars for another store.