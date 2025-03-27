Green Beans Always Taste Better At A Restaurant And It's Clear Why

One thing chefs understand about green beans is that they are not a monolith. There are roughly 500 different types of green beans known to man, which fall into two categories, bush and pole varieties. Though both are edible, they have different characteristics that may make them more or less suitable for a particular culinary application. A well-educated, experienced chef will understand the nuances of each type of bean and will be able to either procure the right one for a specific dish or adjust a menu accordingly based on what is in season or available in bulk.

The green bean that most people are familiar with is the Blue Lake variety. This stringless bean is highly versatile and can be used in virtually any recipe thanks to its juicy, crisp texture and consistent size. That said, when it comes to a simple sauté, chefs will often opt for the hefty Kentucky Wonder. These are favored for their especially hardy shells and pungent flavor.

When it comes to salads, the jade-hued Kentucky Blue is popular owing to its distinct sweetness and juiciness. And, for more bougie recipes, the delicate, svelte Maxibel Haricot Vert is a common selection. Lastly, the unusual, Italian Romano bean is popular in stews, Asian-style stir fries, and for tossing on the grill thanks to its flat shape and firm texture.