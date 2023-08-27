16 Tomato Varieties You Might Not Be Aware Of

Tomatoes, beloved for their vibrant flavors and versatile culinary applications, come in an array of varieties beyond those with which you're most familiar or those you see at the grocery store. From the classic beefsteak tomatoes, known for their substantial size and juicy flesh ideal for slicing, to the sweetness of cherry and grape tomatoes that pop with flavor, the kind of tomato you use makes a big difference, and it's worth knowing which variety would best suit your recipe.

Roma tomatoes, celebrated for their meatiness and minimal seeds, find their calling in sauces, while heirloom varieties, with their rich histories and unique appearances, give a nod to Italian tradition. After all, once tomatoes were brought from Mexico and what is now Peru all the way to Italy, the use of tomatoes in cuisine became the norm across the world. Now, there are thousands of types of tomatoes that sprouted from the original, wild cultivars. Here, we'll explore some varieties you might not have known before but should certainly learn about.