17 Old-School 1 Pot Meals That Barely Anyone Makes Anymore

One pot meals are a gift to anyone without a dishwasher. They're also a gift to anyone who likes turning on a crock pot, leaving for a shift at work, and coming home to a house that smells amazing. Let us not forget the underrated delight that is casserole, either ... those majestic rectangles of whole meals.

The efficiency of both one pot meals and sheet pan meals cannot be denied. There's something about one pot meals, though, that feels like communing with the past. Imagine your mom or aunt or grandmother babysitting a simmering stew. Imagine the Great Depression-era, a person cooking over a fire with a single pot to fuel up for a day of riding the rails and working odd jobs. These are the vibes you want to channel with these meals. Here are some old-school one pot recipes that you just don't see too much of anymore.