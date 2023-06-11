The Chef-Approved Reason You Should Never Buy Frozen Oysters

From raw on the half shell with cranberry mignonette to grilled with butter and herbs, oysters are a delicacy many people love. Indeed, these mollusks have become quite a sought-after delicacy, whether enjoyed for their briny flavor or slurped for their aphrodisiac potential. While the food is often consumed shortly after harvest, frozen oysters are also a part of today's food-conversation.

However, one notable chef believes oysters are a food that should stay out of cold storage. As Erik Niel, owner of Easy Bistro & Bar and Main Street Meats, told Food & Wine, "Their water content is so high that, when they freeze, the water inside them inevitably bursts the cellular structure. This causes huge texture and flavor differences in the frozen versus fresh product." Niel's Easy Bistro & Bar has a robust raw bar menu, featuring a variety of oysters; based on the daily nature of this menu plus the chef's stance on frozen oysters, it can be assumed its oysters are ones that have only recently been harvested.

It appears oyster-lovers might have a new rule. While some go by the tradition of only eating oysters in months containing the letter "r," avoiding frozen oysters might be just as important. For that ultimate briny bite, it could be best to enjoy an oyster shortly after it is plucked from its bed.