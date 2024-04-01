What Is Okra And How Do You Cook It?

Okra is a staple vegetable in southern states of the U.S., but many Americans in other parts of the country don't know much about this plant and its edible seed pods. Okra comes in a number of varieties, but the one most common in the US takes the form of green tubular pods filled with seeds. If you live on one of the coasts or in the Midwest, chances are you've never tried this scrumptious fruit. You might be familiar with its reputation for being bitter and having a slimy texture. That can sound off-putting, for sure, and certainly is the case sometimes, but by and large, this is the result of poor cooking. When prepared correctly, okra can be an excellent side dish or a tasty component of a larger meal.

There are many ways to cook okra. You can bake it, fry it, stick it in a stew, or prepare it dozens of other ways. Like any fruit, legume, or vegetable, the sky's the limit in terms of how you can prepare and cook okra. But what exactly is okra, scientifically, and where does it come from? We've put together a crash course on the essentials of this fascinating plant and its edible fruit.