The Extra Step That Takes Your Tamales From Good To Great

While tamales can be baked in an oven, they are usually cooked with steam to achieve firm, yet soft, masa. Steaming cooks both the masa dough and the filling, while the humidity keeps the dish moist. Tamales are usually cooked in a steamer pot on the stove, but they can be made in a pressure cooker as well. If you don't have a dedicated steamer, you can craft an aluminum foil steamer that will work in a pinch.

To elevate your masa to the perfect consistency, add a simple step to the end of the steaming process. When finished steaming (you'll know when the husks gently peel away from the masa without sticking), remove the tamales from the heat but leave them in the steamer. Let them sit in the steaming basket with the lid off for around 30 minutes. This additional time allows the interior to firm up a bit and the tamales to cool off. Letting the tamales sit for a white also allows the flavors of the filling — whether sweet or savory — to soak deeper into the masa. You'll be left with an unbelievably soft tamale that still holds its shape.