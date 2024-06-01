The Trendy Ingredient To Transform Morning Oatmeal Into A Savory Dish

Between overnight oats and mason jar oatmeal meal prep, it seems there's never a shortage of trendy ways to enjoy oatmeal. But even though it's frequently served as a sweet, fibrous breakfast, garnished with fresh fruit, drizzles of honey, scoops of peanut butter, or any number of other toppings, oatmeal has the ability to shapeshift to savory as well. And, of course, there's a trendy topping responsible for bringing the savory heat to breakfast: Chili crisp.

Chili crisp is a condiment that typically features oils infused with the peppery crunchiness of various chiles. Alongside the chiles, you can often find other spices like Sichuan peppercorns and aromatics like garlic, contributing to the spicy, rich, fragrant oil. You can find it jared by many different brands in your local grocery store, or you can attempt to make homemade chili crisp yourself. It's the perfect spicy condiment to upgrade your go-to savory oatmeal recipe or a tool to try out savory oatmeal for the first time.