Can You Use Canned Oysters For Stew?

With the holidays fast approaching, you may have plans already lined up to make a traditional dish for the new year. Some families eat pork and sauerkraut for luck as per German tradition, while others slurp noodles or munch on black-eyed peas. In some areas, oyster stew is a classic Christmas and New Year's dinner, one which encourages virility and good luck.

A warm, rich seafood stew can be a hearty treat during those cold, deep winter months — but if shucking all those oysters sounds like a pain, never fear. You can absolutely use canned oysters instead of fresh ones as a way to get that stew on the table faster, without all the pains of shucking or the expense of ordering them fresh from the seafood counter. The canned versions are already pre-cooked and ready to eat, so it only takes a few moments of heating to finish off this comforting, revitalizing meal.