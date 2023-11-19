What Is Rivel Soup And What Does It Taste Like?

Rivel soup is a staple of Dutch Pennsylvanian and Amish Mennonite cooking in America, based on the timeless combination of broth and dumplings. An incredibly simple but deeply warming dish made with minimal and easily available pantry ingredients, the cook's choice of broth is the first deciding factor in what it tastes like.

Chicken broth is the go-to base, but any homemade stock or store-bought base — whether meaty with pork or beef bones, or vegetarian — gives rivel soup its basic flavor, ready to be zhuz'd up with poached meat, vegetables, herbs, and other seasonings of choice. The most common additions are corn, potatoes, or onion, as well as whatever meat was used to flavor the stock. As you might expect, it's flavor is pretty close to a classic chicken noodle soup.

After the broth, the defining characteristic of rivel soup is — wait for it — the rivel. A small dumpling, its dough is made with flour, egg, and salt, before being dropped directly into the hot soup to cook in minutes. Though they add a pleasingly chewy textural contrast, much like a spätzle or matzo ball, they're not really there for the flavor. The broth and added ingredients take care of that, with the rivels used to fill out the heartiness of the dish.