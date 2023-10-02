What Exactly Is Egg Drop Soup And What Does It Taste Like?

When perusing the menu of a Chinese restaurant, one will often come across an item called egg drop soup or egg flower soup. The name is pretty self-explanatory — soup with egg "dropped" into it. However, it is both as simple as it sounds while being just a little more complicated than it seems.

Many home-cooked Chinese dishes do not call for a long ingredient list, and egg drop soup is a good example. At its heart, all it really requires is a good broth and quality eggs, though added seasonings help pump up the flavor. What makes it egg drop soup is also what makes it finicky. The eggs are not merely beaten and dropped into the liquid but need to be poured in at just the right speed so that they create ribbons (or "flowers", hence the name) of egg that float in the soup. Pour the eggs too quickly and they create large clumps. Pour them too slowly, however, and they will flake and not form into the delicate, long strands so prized in egg drop soups.

As for its taste, egg drop soup will taste like the broth that it is cooked in. This means that the broth has to be as flavorful as possible, tasting exactly how you need it to taste before the eggs are swirled in.