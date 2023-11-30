What Is Stracciatella And Is It Really 3 Different Foods?

Ask three different people what stracciatella is, and you might get three different answers. But that's okay because this tongue-twister of a word really is the name of three different — yet equally delicious — Italian foods. When you place an order for stracciatella, you might be served a savory soup, a rich and creamy cheese, or a silky-smooth gelato. Yes, the same word is used to name three seemingly very different things. But why are there so many different forms of stracciatella?

The one thing all of these foods have in common is a certain textural quality for which they are named. The word stracciatella (pronounced stra-chuh-teh-luh) means "little rags" in Italian. Additionally, stracciatella is derived from the Italian word "stracciare," which means "to rip or tear." In their own ways, the soup, the cheese, and the gelato have a torn texture and appearance. This appearance comes from the processes by which they are made.