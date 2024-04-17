This May Be The First AI-Generated Soup Recipe You'll Actually Want To Eat

Giuseppe was created specifically to tackle these kinds of food challenges, having already made its mark with plant-based substitutes for milk, cheese, and chicken. But turtle wasn't in the main database, so in order to accurately depict the characteristics of turtle meat, Chef Oka used his expertise to educate Giuseppe about the ingredient. Giuseppe also analyzed thousands of plants at the molecular level to replicate the qualities turtle meat brought to the soup. It then provided eight possible recipes.

Then the real chefs took to the stoves, and after rounds of back and forth between the AI machine and the kitchen, the chefs were satisfied with the recipe. With humans behind the burners, they were able to ensure the final recipe adequately mirrored the texture and taste of traditional turtle soup, including the same gelatinous combination of protein and fat and a flavor reminiscent of the original.

They then headed to Peru to conduct a taste test for locals in a region known for the soup. In a short video, NotCo shows reactions from Peruvians who comment on the similarity of the plant-based soup to their beloved turtle soup. NotCo now plans to share the recipe through an online class meant to encourage a shift away from turtle-based soup. Whether you're craving a flavor you've enjoyed in the past, or you're eager to experience the flavors of turtle soup for the first time, you can sign up for a Not Turtle cooking class at notco.com/us/notturtle.