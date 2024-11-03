Upgrade The Flavor Of Fried Shrimp With A Quick Soak

What exactly happens when you soak the shrimp in a milk bath that makes it taste and smell less like a fish market? As you might've expected, the answer lies in chemistry. Shrimp and other seafood naturally contain something called trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO). Over time after the shrimp is harvested, the TMAO breaks down into trimethylamine (TMA), which is the main culprit for that characteristic fishy smell. TMA is a volatile chemical, meaning it readily evaporates at room temperature to attack your nose.

Now, another thing about TMA is that it becomes less volatile when it meets an acid, binding to water instead of escaping into the air. That's why we give it a milk soak here — whole milk, with a pH level of anywhere between 6.5 to 6.7, is slightly acidic, so it works wonders as a TMA scrubber.

You can technically use anything acidic for the same effect, like lemon juice or vinegar. But unlike milk, which doesn't give the shrimp a pronounced flavor after a soak (so long that you rinse it correctly), these far more acidic ingredients will give the meat a bit of a tang, which can be an unpleasant surprise if you're expecting a smooth-tasting batch of shrimp.