What Is It Like To Shop At The Very First Trader Joe's?

If you didn't know what you were looking for, you might drive right past it. The first Trader Joe's — the one that opened in 1967 and kicked off a national obsession — sits tucked into a modest stretch of Pasadena's South Arroyo Parkway. The building still stands, still operates, and still sells organic jalapeño limeade to people in Birkenstocks. And while the logo above the entrance has changed since the early days, the inside holds onto a different kind of legacy.

The store itself is smaller than most of its modern-day siblings, with a cozier layout and a certain retro hum that's hard to fake. It's not built for fanfare — the parking lot can be tight, and yes, there's a bigger Trader Joe's just up the road — but there's something about this original location that regulars and visitors alike describe as "historic" without it feeling like a museum. The handwritten signage, the warm staff, the mix of old favorites and newer finds — it's all here, packed into a space that's stayed true to its roots.

There's a reverence to the place, even if you're just there for snacks. And for longtime fans, stepping inside almost feels like a pilgrimage. It might not be your first trip to Trader Joe's, but it's the one that feels like a rite of passage.