A Big Difference Between Lager And Ale Boils Down To One Ingredient

For casual beer drinkers, the difference between ales and lagers is mostly arbitrary: They're just words on the beer's label. But even if you're not planning to brew beer yourself, it's always good to know more about what you're drinking. Ales and lagers are brewed in different ways, and most importantly, they're brewed with different kinds of yeast.

Yeast is a key ingredient in any beer — alongside other kinds of alcohol — because yeast is necessary for fermentation. The short explanation for brewing beer is that a grain (like wheat or barley) is malted, boiled, and then fermented in yeast, and that final step is where the alcohol comes from. Ales are brewed with top-fermenting yeast at warmer temperatures, and lagers are brewed with bottom-fermenting yeast at colder temperatures. The final result gives ales a more robust, richer taste, especially once you get into IPAs, while lagers have a lighter, cleaner taste.