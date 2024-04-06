Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Cups Might Be The Best Reese's Copycat

When it comes to copycat products, oftentimes generic or store-brand foods just don't replicate the true sense of the original. For example, when it comes to the slightly salty, peanut buttery goodness of a peanut butter cup, many companies have made their own version of the beloved Reese's original. That's no easy feat considering anyone who's experienced store-bought candy in the past 100 years has probably eaten the original Reese's peanut butter cups, which first hit store shelves in 1928 and continue to be one of the most popular candies in the country today.

But now the OG has some serious competition. With a mixture of chocolate and peanut butter in a shape and size that resemble Reese's minis, Trader Joe's might just stake a claim as the very best clone on the market. Customers seem to agree with this assertion, as evidenced by the number of votes the little bundles of goodness received in the Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards. This is a survey the company sends out at the beginning of each year, giving customers the chance to vote for their favorite store products. In 2023, Trader Joe's inducted the delectable delights into the Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame after winning the Customer Choice Awards at least five times.