The Clever Way A Repurposed Potato Sack Can Benefit Your Veggie Garden

Do you like growing your own herbs, fruits, and vegetables to cook with but struggle to fend off pests? Fortunately, you don't have to reach for toxins to protect your garden from these pesky animals. Natural pest control comes in all shapes and sizes; it's one reason it always pays to plant basil near your tomatoes. You can also repurpose items from your kitchen to protect your plants, such as potato sacks.

Using net-like potato bags works differently for deterring pests than repurposing eggshells in your garden, which snails and slugs have a hard time moving over when you sprinkle them around your plants. Instead, the sacks that potatoes and other produce — such as onions — come in at grocery stores and markets can be used to cover your plants to keep away larger pests. Snails and slugs will be too big to fit through the holes in the mesh design, while it will deter some birds, deer, rabbits, and squirrels from trying to get to your fruit and veggie garden.

It doesn't take much to use potato sacks for pest control. Just stand a pole or stick (if you want to remain as natural as possible) in the ground next to your plant. Then, tie the sack over the top of your stick and drape it around your plant, like a tent. You can use rocks or stakes to keep the bottom of the netting in place.