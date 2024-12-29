The Key Difference Between Pork Buns And Dumplings
The world of dumplings is as vast as pasta, so they are often lumped together, whether out of convenience or striking similarities. So when you sink your teeth into the pillowy softness of a juicy pork bun (also called bao or baozi), and then savor the umami-packed delight of an authentic pork dumpling, it's easy to blur the lines between the two. The fact that there's only one English word for these culinary marvels doesn't make it any easier.
At face value, their differences can be as clear as mud but there's a distinct line that separates the two. Steamed pork buns, like char siu bao, are made with raised flour and a leavened dough, giving these little bundles of meat a fluffy bread-like texture. In contrast, pork dumplings like jiaozi are made with unraised flour with the meat stuffed into thinner, whorled wrappers making them more delicate and stretchy. There are several mistakes to avoid when making dumplings since they can be tricky.
The difference eventually boils down to bao versus dumplings, though the former is most often stuffed with pork meat, and the char siu bao exceptionally so. Char siu means barbecued pork in Cantonese which is why this bao can only be stuffed with pork.
Digging into pork baozi
In Cantonese cuisine, pork buns are often enjoyed as a snack. What sets pork bao apart in terms of flavor is its versatility — it can be both sweet and savory, much like the Filipino siopao. The sweeter pork bao is often filled with high sugar content such as pork floss or rousong — shredded dried pork with a cotton candy-like texture. In contrast, pork dumplings are typically savory. When it comes to the char siu it is a unique mix of both, without tipping too far in either direction.
The practice of stuffing meat into the bao was not always present, though. Legend has it that the bao was invented by the famed Chinese military strategist, Zhuge Liang, who outwitted his enemies by crafting enormous steamed buns that resembled bobbing heads, saving his troops from being sacrificed. Initially, bao was served plain, much like the modern mantou (mantou refers to a plain steamed bun versus a filled bun), and it wasn't until later that meat fillings became the norm.
The versatility of pork dumplings
Pork bao is versatile in flavor, but pork dumplings bring variety in texture. While bao can only be steamed and are either half-open or fully sealed, dumplings can be pan-fried, steamed, or even boiled in water and come in various forms, including jiaozi, wonton, shumai, and potstickers, depending on their preparation method.
For instance, potstickers are pan-fried, creating a crispy, golden crust on the bottom while keeping the top soft and tender. In contrast, jiaozi is often boiled or steamed, resulting in a soft, chewy wrapper and juicy pork filling. This dumpling holds special cultural value in China, as its shape resembles ancient Chinese ingots or sycee — a gold currency from the past. It is also believed to symbolize healing and care.
Pork dumplings are served as part of larger meals and almost always with a dip or sauce, unlike pork buns. While some of their differences are more nuanced, the quickest way to identify the two is by the shape, appearance, and texture.