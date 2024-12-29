The Key Difference Between Pork Buns And Dumplings

The world of dumplings is as vast as pasta, so they are often lumped together, whether out of convenience or striking similarities. So when you sink your teeth into the pillowy softness of a juicy pork bun (also called bao or baozi), and then savor the umami-packed delight of an authentic pork dumpling, it's easy to blur the lines between the two. The fact that there's only one English word for these culinary marvels doesn't make it any easier.

At face value, their differences can be as clear as mud but there's a distinct line that separates the two. Steamed pork buns, like char siu bao, are made with raised flour and a leavened dough, giving these little bundles of meat a fluffy bread-like texture. In contrast, pork dumplings like jiaozi are made with unraised flour with the meat stuffed into thinner, whorled wrappers making them more delicate and stretchy. There are several mistakes to avoid when making dumplings since they can be tricky.

The difference eventually boils down to bao versus dumplings, though the former is most often stuffed with pork meat, and the char siu bao exceptionally so. Char siu means barbecued pork in Cantonese which is why this bao can only be stuffed with pork.