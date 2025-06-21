The 11 Worst Cottage Cheese Recalls In History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cottage cheese is a food that divides opinion: Some people find its lumpy, slightly tangy nature utterly offensive, while others revel in its ability to be upgraded and to deliver loads of protein in just a few mouthfuls. Wherever you stand on cottage cheese, though, you can't deny its ubiquity. This dairy product is available in almost every store in the country for just a couple bucks a pop, and there are dozens, if not hundreds, of food companies out there that churn out tons of the stuff every day.

The more of a food product there is out there, though, the more likely it is that something goes wrong with it. Cottage cheese is no exception. Over the years there have been some utterly disastrous instances of cottage cheese being shipped to customers while pretty unsafe to eat, whether it has pieces of metal or glass (yep, glass) lurking between its curds or whether it's been made with tainted milk. These moments have prompted some serious recalls, which have at times involved millions of pounds of product and cost the companies that made the cheese a lot of money. Let's take a look at the worst cottage cheese recalls of all time.