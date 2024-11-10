The Popular Brand Of Cottage Cheese That Suffers From Some Serious Drawbacks
Cottage cheese has recently surged in popularity, with recipes like the viral cottage cheese wrap circulating online, proving that there are truly plenty of ways to use cottage cheese. This fresh cheese might have a neutral taste, but its versatility in cooking, as well as its high amount of protein, B vitamins, and minerals like calcium and selenium definitely make up for it. If you like cottage cheese, you may have already done some shopping around to see which has the best texture, flavor, or nutritional benefits. To save you some time, here's one cottage cheese that you may want to pass on at the supermarket.
Lactaid's 4% milkfat cottage cheese was reviewed and ranked last out of 11 cottage cheese brands for more than one reason. When it comes to texture, this product was described as tacky and thick, which is most likely due to the added emulsifiers and binders. The curds in the cheese are also uneven which might not be ideal for use in certain recipes. Taste-wise, this brand also missed the target with an artificially sweet flavor and no tangy kick that cottage cheese typically exhibits. Although this might be useful for sweet recipes like in a creamy frappe — it's a hard pass on its own. Unfortunately, from a nutritional perspective, the added ingredients in this cottage cheese might also outweigh its natural benefits.
Lactaid's cottage cheese ingredients
Lactaid's cottage cheese contains xanthan gum, Locust bean gum, and guar gum which are usually used to stabilize and thicken products. Although these stabilizers are generally safe in smaller quantities, xanthan gum can cause digestive issues for some people. While it's widely known that many cottage cheese brands are high in sodium, this one has 400 milligrams per serving which is comparably on the higher side. Limiting sodium intake is recommended for most people, but individuals with particular health conditions like cardiovascular disease or hypertension should certainly avoid this product.
These ingredients might not necessarily be harmful, but if you're looking for a cottage cheese with fewer added ingredients, as well as a better taste and feel, there are plenty of other options on the market. Kalona's cottage cheese is a great alternative with no additives and a velvety texture, while Good Culture's cottage cheese is a good option for those looking to limit their sodium intake.