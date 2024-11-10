The Popular Brand Of Cottage Cheese That Suffers From Some Serious Drawbacks

Cottage cheese has recently surged in popularity, with recipes like the viral cottage cheese wrap circulating online, proving that there are truly plenty of ways to use cottage cheese. This fresh cheese might have a neutral taste, but its versatility in cooking, as well as its high amount of protein, B vitamins, and minerals like calcium and selenium definitely make up for it. If you like cottage cheese, you may have already done some shopping around to see which has the best texture, flavor, or nutritional benefits. To save you some time, here's one cottage cheese that you may want to pass on at the supermarket.

Lactaid's 4% milkfat cottage cheese was reviewed and ranked last out of 11 cottage cheese brands for more than one reason. When it comes to texture, this product was described as tacky and thick, which is most likely due to the added emulsifiers and binders. The curds in the cheese are also uneven which might not be ideal for use in certain recipes. Taste-wise, this brand also missed the target with an artificially sweet flavor and no tangy kick that cottage cheese typically exhibits. Although this might be useful for sweet recipes like in a creamy frappe — it's a hard pass on its own. Unfortunately, from a nutritional perspective, the added ingredients in this cottage cheese might also outweigh its natural benefits.