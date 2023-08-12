Cottage Cheese Has Yet Another Use You've Never Thought Of

If you follow even a single food influencer on Instagram or TikTok, you already know that cottage cheese is in its comeback era. Until fairly recently, the dairy product was largely maligned as a gloopy mess of curds bred from low-fat diet trends of the 1970s. Since then, it's seemingly risen from the ashes as a versatile ingredient with a place in both sweet and savory dishes — plus a host of nutritional benefits, including servings of protein, calcium, and vitamins. (For proof of its resurrection, look no further than this proof: In July 2023, Google search results for "cottage cheese" were the highest they've been since 2004, according to The New York Times.)

Part of the current appeal of cottage cheese is its more unexpected uses. Case in point: It makes a fantastic replacement for cream cheese, which may come in handy for those looking to make their morning bagel a little healthier. Here's how to master the switch.