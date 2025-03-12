Olive Garden Is Finally Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Deal That Will Feed You For Days
Olive Garden is the go-to restaurant chain for many Italian food lovers out there — even if the way pasta is served there is a big no-no in Italy – and the chain just got a little bit more enticing. Olive Garden has announced it is bringing back a fan-favorite deal: Buy One, Take One.
For anyone unfamiliar, the Buy One, Take One deal means your entree may be eligible to come with a full-on heat-and-serve second entree for you to take home to enjoy later. The deal also still includes either a soup or salad, as well as an unlimited amount of those iconic breadsticks (which have a surprisingly simple secret to their tastiness) — all for one affordable price.
The deal starts at $14.99 and may go up a few dollars depending on the entree you choose. The highest price is $21.99, which is still a good deal, considering you're getting two full entrees plus breadsticks and a side. The only downside is that Buy One, Take One will only be back for a limited time: From March 24 to May 4. Or, if you're an Olive Garden eClub member, you can enjoy early access to the deal starting March 17.
Which entrees qualify for Buy One, Get One at Olive Garden?
There are seven entrees that qualify for Buy One, Get One at Olive Garden and three entrees to choose from as your take-home meal. The seven starting entrees (which are all $14.99, except where noted) include Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Angel Hair with Marinara, Four-Cheese Manicotti, Fettuccine Alfredo (+$3), Spaghetti & Meatballs (+$4), Lasagna Classico (+$4), and Chicken Parmigiana (+$7). If you want a suggestion, we'd vote for the Lasagna Classico, which we placed at the top spot in our ultimate ranking of Olive Garden's pasta offerings.
After you've decided between these seven delicious options, you get to choose which entree you'd like to take home: Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, or the Five Cheese Ziti al Forno.
You can get your free entree with Buy One, Take One when dining in or opting for takeout. You can even get the deal by ordering from the comfort of your home, using Olive Garden's new delivery service on its website. Whatever method you choose, be sure to take advantage of this affordable (and delicious) limited-time deal.