Olive Garden Is Finally Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Deal That Will Feed You For Days

Olive Garden is the go-to restaurant chain for many Italian food lovers out there — even if the way pasta is served there is a big no-no in Italy – and the chain just got a little bit more enticing. Olive Garden has announced it is bringing back a fan-favorite deal: Buy One, Take One.

For anyone unfamiliar, the Buy One, Take One deal means your entree may be eligible to come with a full-on heat-and-serve second entree for you to take home to enjoy later. The deal also still includes either a soup or salad, as well as an unlimited amount of those iconic breadsticks (which have a surprisingly simple secret to their tastiness) — all for one affordable price.

The deal starts at $14.99 and may go up a few dollars depending on the entree you choose. The highest price is $21.99, which is still a good deal, considering you're getting two full entrees plus breadsticks and a side. The only downside is that Buy One, Take One will only be back for a limited time: From March 24 to May 4. Or, if you're an Olive Garden eClub member, you can enjoy early access to the deal starting March 17.