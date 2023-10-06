The Way Olive Garden Serves Its Pasta Is A Big No-No In Italy

From pasta to pizza and creamy gelato, Italian food has come a long way in the States from its Italian roots and made quite an impression on Americans. According to a 2019 Statista data survey, Italian food ranks third overall in the most popular ethnic cuisines in the United States. However, not all Italian food in the U.S. is considered "authentic." In fact, one of the most popular Italian restaurants in the States makes people in Italy roll their eyes: Clearly, we are talking about Olive Garden.

The popular restaurant chain may call themselves an "Italian Kitchen," but there are quite a few things on OG's menu that you'd never find in Italy. While some fans of the franchise love that their favorite Italian food chain offers such good deals on never-ending pasta bowls for only $13.99, others turn their noses at the pasta dishes pictured, with globs of sauce stacked on top of dry pasta. Per Food Network, restaurants in Italy would never serve patrons pasta dishes without mixing the sauce together first. Many Italian chefs claim there is a correct way to add sauce to your pasta, and scooping sauce onto the top without any mixing is definitely not it.