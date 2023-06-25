The Secret To Olive Garden's Iconic Breadsticks Is Almost Too Simple

When most people go to Olive Garden, it isn't just the pasta dishes that they look forward to — it's also the famous breadsticks, which the chain has been serving to customers since 1982. The restaurant's menu has changed a lot over the years, but judging by a 1988 commercial reposted on YouTube, it appears the breadsticks have remained exactly the same since then.

You'd think that Olive Garden's recipe would have some sort of magical ingredient, or at least be made from scratch every day, but a self-identified Olive Garden server revealed on TikTok that neither is the case. Instead, as she demonstrated in her viral video, the breadsticks come bagged and pre-baked. Much to the surprise of the people in the comments, the only thing employees need to do before serving them to customers is heat them up in the oven for four minutes, brush on some melted butter, and season them with garlic salt.