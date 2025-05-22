Taco Bell's Chicken Nuggets Get A Spicy Sweet Upgrade With A Mike's Hot Honey Collaboration

If you love both Taco Bell and Mike's Hot Honey and have always dreamed of a spicy-sweet duo, then it's your lucky day — the fast food company announced a collaboration with everyone's favorite spicy-sweet condiment. In a press release sent to Daily Meal, Taco Bell revealed that it will now offer Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce for a limited time starting Thursday, May 22.

In the release, the flavor of the new bold and smoky Diablo Sauce is described as having a "devilishly sharp heat that's pleasantly intense." While Mike's Hot Honey has previously participated in collaborations, like when it teamed up with Dunkin' for the summer 2024 menu, this sauce marks the first time the hot honey brand has created a new condiment with another brand. Mike Kurtz,

founder of Mike's Hot Honey, said in a statement, "Teaming up with Taco Bell let us explore the power of sweet heat in a way that has never been done before with a partner that values culinary creativity as much as we do. Together, we've reimagined what hot honey can be, blending it with Diablo Sauce to create something totally new and unforgettable."