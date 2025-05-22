Taco Bell's Chicken Nuggets Get A Spicy Sweet Upgrade With A Mike's Hot Honey Collaboration
If you love both Taco Bell and Mike's Hot Honey and have always dreamed of a spicy-sweet duo, then it's your lucky day — the fast food company announced a collaboration with everyone's favorite spicy-sweet condiment. In a press release sent to Daily Meal, Taco Bell revealed that it will now offer Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce for a limited time starting Thursday, May 22.
In the release, the flavor of the new bold and smoky Diablo Sauce is described as having a "devilishly sharp heat that's pleasantly intense." While Mike's Hot Honey has previously participated in collaborations, like when it teamed up with Dunkin' for the summer 2024 menu, this sauce marks the first time the hot honey brand has created a new condiment with another brand. Mike Kurtz,
founder of Mike's Hot Honey, said in a statement, "Teaming up with Taco Bell let us explore the power of sweet heat in a way that has never been done before with a partner that values culinary creativity as much as we do. Together, we've reimagined what hot honey can be, blending it with Diablo Sauce to create something totally new and unforgettable."
Sweet heat is a perfect pair for Taco Bell's nuggets
Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce brings Taco Bell fans another sauce to dip the fast food chain's chicken nuggets into. In March of 2025, Taco Bell announced it was bringing back the fan-favorite Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which were initially introduced in 2024, and, in our review, we found the nuggets to be a delicious addition to the menu. "This is just the latest step in the crispy chicken journey for Taco Bell, with more craveable, crash-out inducing flavor innovations and surprises ahead," read the release.
If you like the sound of the Diablo Sauce, add it to your five- or 10-piece chicken nugget order starting May 22, or you can buy it on its own for just 25 cents. The limited edition sauce will be available while supplies last. "We didn't just drop a new sauce, we unlocked a totally new way to experience nuggets with an entirely new take on hot honey," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer.
And if the news wasn't exciting enough, there's also a chance to win a Mike's Hot Honey jacket in celebration of the new sauce. On Tuesday, May 27, if you are a Taco Bell Rewards member, you can sign on to the app and enter to win the limited edition jacket. The giveaway is first come, first served, with the first 500 Rewards Members receiving one.