Taco Bell's Chicken Nuggets Are Hitting Menus Nationwide In 2024

Taco Bell is exploring a whole new territory with its latest menu offering. While the chain usually focuses on tacos, burritos, nachos, and other Mexican-influenced food, it's trying its hand at chicken nuggets for 2024. Of course, they won't be just any regular old nuggies — Taco Bell is putting its spicy signature twist on the comfort food.

For one, Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets won't be breaded in any boring standard crumbs. Instead, they're getting a tortilla breading that is sure to delight fans. And while they're made of all-white meat chicken, don't expect them to taste like other brands either. That's because they're also marinated in a spicy, jalapeño infused buttermilk beforehand. As for dipping sauces, you'll get to choose between a Jalapeño Honey Mustard and Bell Sauce made from red chiles, tomatoes, garlic, and onion. It looks like they're only going to be available for a limited time, so chicken nugget fans are going to want to scoop these up while they can. And who knows, if demand is high enough maybe Taco Bell will decide to keep them around long term.