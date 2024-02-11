Taco Bell's Chicken Nuggets Are Hitting Menus Nationwide In 2024
Taco Bell is exploring a whole new territory with its latest menu offering. While the chain usually focuses on tacos, burritos, nachos, and other Mexican-influenced food, it's trying its hand at chicken nuggets for 2024. Of course, they won't be just any regular old nuggies — Taco Bell is putting its spicy signature twist on the comfort food.
For one, Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets won't be breaded in any boring standard crumbs. Instead, they're getting a tortilla breading that is sure to delight fans. And while they're made of all-white meat chicken, don't expect them to taste like other brands either. That's because they're also marinated in a spicy, jalapeño infused buttermilk beforehand. As for dipping sauces, you'll get to choose between a Jalapeño Honey Mustard and Bell Sauce made from red chiles, tomatoes, garlic, and onion. It looks like they're only going to be available for a limited time, so chicken nugget fans are going to want to scoop these up while they can. And who knows, if demand is high enough maybe Taco Bell will decide to keep them around long term.
Other exciting new munchies coming to a Taco Bell near you
The Crispy Chicken Nuggets won't be the only new item that Taco Bell is debuting in 2024. The chain showed off what's to come at the Live Más Live event on February 9, 2024, in Las Vegas with the help of a few Feed the Beat up-and-coming artists, including Armani White, Omar Apollo, and LP Giobbi. Not only will the brand be working with up-and-coming chefs through its TBX program but it's going to put out menu item collaborations with Tajín, Cheez-It, and of course Mountain Dew. There's also a new Cantina Chicken Menu that will feature five new flavorful options made from roasted chicken that's been shredded and seasoned with plenty of chiles.
Curious as to what new menu items can you expect in 2024? In addition to the Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Taco Bell will also be releasing a Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, a Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco, Cheesy Street Chalupas, and for dessert, there will be MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ Gelato and Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights. As for the Cantina Chicken Menu, look forward to a signature burrito, soft and crispy tacos, a quesadilla, and a Cantina Chicken Bowl. Together with the revamped Crunchwrap Supreme, it's clear Taco Bell is pulling out all of the stops this year.