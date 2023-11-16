How Many Fun-Size Candy Bars Equal A Full-Length Bar?

Most candy bar manufacturers offer fun-size versions of their sweet treats, which are big hits when snacking during parties and other gatherings. Snickers are a particularly beloved selection, and it's surprisingly easy to consume a large volume of fun-sized Snickers in a short period of time. As a result, you may be wondering how many you need to eat before you consume a full-size bar.

Consider that a regular Snickers bar is slightly under 2 ounces, while the fun-size version is 17 grams per bar, or a little over half an ounce when you convert grams to ounces. In this case, three fun-size bars would be just 9 ounces shy of the regular, full-size Snickers bar. Snickers also offers a mini version of its popular candy bar, which equals 9 grams per bar (although the recommended serving size is three bars, which totals 27 grams). After conversion, each mini measures about a third of an ounce, which means six minis equal a regular Snickers bar.