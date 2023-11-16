How Many Fun-Size Candy Bars Equal A Full-Length Bar?
Most candy bar manufacturers offer fun-size versions of their sweet treats, which are big hits when snacking during parties and other gatherings. Snickers are a particularly beloved selection, and it's surprisingly easy to consume a large volume of fun-sized Snickers in a short period of time. As a result, you may be wondering how many you need to eat before you consume a full-size bar.
Consider that a regular Snickers bar is slightly under 2 ounces, while the fun-size version is 17 grams per bar, or a little over half an ounce when you convert grams to ounces. In this case, three fun-size bars would be just 9 ounces shy of the regular, full-size Snickers bar. Snickers also offers a mini version of its popular candy bar, which equals 9 grams per bar (although the recommended serving size is three bars, which totals 27 grams). After conversion, each mini measures about a third of an ounce, which means six minis equal a regular Snickers bar.
How do other fun-size candy bars compare?
Kit Kats are another candy bar that comes in both standard and fun-sizes, although the brand has technically designated smaller versions of its candy bar as a snack size. Known for its crisp, chocolate-coated wafer, an eight-pack of snack-sized Kit Kats equals almost 4 ounces, meaning that each bar is equivalent to nearly half an ounce. On the other hand, a full-sized Kit Kat weighs almost 2 ounces. When you crunch the numbers, three snack-sized Kit Kats are just about the same size as a standard Kit Kat bar.
As for Twix bars, the regular size of this chocolate-covered caramel delight equals nearly 2 ounces, while the fun-size is 16 grams per bar, or a little more than half an ounce after making the conversion. Accordingly, three fun-sized bars are roughly the same size as a full Twix. And if you can't stop yourself from snacking on fun-sized candy bars, rest assured that there are healthier options available.
How can you get your candy fix while also maintaining healthy eating habits
Much like anything else, sugary treats are perfectly fine to eat in moderation for most folks. However, some people may experience dietary issues that hamper their love of sweets, which means it may be necessary to look for healthier treat options on store shelves. While Peanut M&M's are undeniably a treat, they're also relatively wholesome. A single serving of 12 M&M's offers 140 calories and 8 grams of fat, as well as 3 grams of protein thanks in large part to the peanuts in the candy. If you're focused on practicing portion control, the fun-size has just 90 calories and 2 grams of fat per pack.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are another great selection when you want to satisfy your sweet tooth while maintaining healthy habits. In this case, the snack size has just 6 grams of fat and 110 calories per serving, as well as 2 grams of protein. This shows that mindful snacking can be made a whole lot easier when you choose the right fun-size treats to keep in your pantry.