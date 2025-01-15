This Ultra-Rare Bourbon Is Turning Heads At Costco (And It's A Total Bargain)
Calling all Costco customers! If you frequent this warehouse giant, you'll be excited to know that an exclusive bourbon, King of Kentucky, has been spotted on Costco shelves. This exciting news comes hot on the heels of Costco's release of its new pre-made Old Fashioned that tastes like it was freshly made at the bar and the December drop of a Kirkland Cognac. This particular bourbon might seem like just another bottle in the lineup of many liquors Costco offers, but it's one that only sees a few thousand bottles released each year. As such, customers are understandably excited, with fans on Reddit making statements like, "I think my brain paused for 3 seconds..." at the release.
The bourbon in question has been spotted being sold in 750 ml bottles, meaning that if you pick it up, you can trust it will last for a while. However, it retails for about $260 (depending on the store and location). Now, while that might sound pricey, the usual retail price of this booze is more like $350, making this Costco deal a real steal. So far, the bourbon has turned up at California Costco locations, although there's no telling if it will show up at other branches.
What is King of Kentucky bourbon, anyway?
If you're not familiar with King of Kentucky bourbon, buckle up. It's a single-barrel bourbon that's been released every year since 2018. It's aged for several years and comes from a distillery that dates back to 1792, giving it a long legacy. And, of course, with only a few barrels released each year (in 2024 there were just over 5,000 bottles released), it's a drink that's difficult for connoisseurs to get their hands on.
What's even more exclusive about this bourbon is that it's not released in every state. While the majority of the bottles are sold in Kentucky, some are shipped out, but that's still not a guarantee you'll be able to find it. Furthermore, each barrel that gets released for sale is unique, so collectors delight in experiencing new tasting notes each time they get their hands on a different year's bottle. (If you're not a collector yet and looking to get started, check out Daily Meal's beginner's guide to the best bourbons to buy.)
Another feature of this bourbon that makes it unique is its minimally filtered proof. Plus, all the bottles are hand-filled and waxed, adding an extra touch for true bourbon fans. If the idea of one of these bottles intrigues you, you might want to race to your nearest Costco and see if you'll be one of the lucky few able to get your hands on one.