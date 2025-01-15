This Ultra-Rare Bourbon Is Turning Heads At Costco (And It's A Total Bargain)

If you're not familiar with King of Kentucky bourbon, buckle up. It's a single-barrel bourbon that's been released every year since 2018. It's aged for several years and comes from a distillery that dates back to 1792, giving it a long legacy. And, of course, with only a few barrels released each year (in 2024 there were just over 5,000 bottles released), it's a drink that's difficult for connoisseurs to get their hands on.

What's even more exclusive about this bourbon is that it's not released in every state. While the majority of the bottles are sold in Kentucky, some are shipped out, but that's still not a guarantee you'll be able to find it. Furthermore, each barrel that gets released for sale is unique, so collectors delight in experiencing new tasting notes each time they get their hands on a different year's bottle. (If you're not a collector yet and looking to get started, check out Daily Meal's beginner's guide to the best bourbons to buy.)

Another feature of this bourbon that makes it unique is its minimally filtered proof. Plus, all the bottles are hand-filled and waxed, adding an extra touch for true bourbon fans. If the idea of one of these bottles intrigues you, you might want to race to your nearest Costco and see if you'll be one of the lucky few able to get your hands on one.