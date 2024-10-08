The Trader Joe's Bread Hack For The Best Grilled Cheese Of Your Life
Grilled cheese is a delicious comfort food beloved by just about everyone. One of the best things about this classic sandwich is how versatile it is — you can use whatever kind of cheese you want, include any extra additions, and so on. This also means that you can choose to go an unconventional route when it comes to the bread. How unconventional? Well, you can go as far as swapping out sliced bread for Trader Joe's garlic naan and have your mind blown by deliciousness.
The garlic naan can be found in TJ's frozen aisle, alongside the plain Tandoori naan. Garlic adds so much extra flavor into the mix, while the naan itself is just as rich and buttery as traditional sliced bread. The result is like the sandwich version of cheesy garlic bread. It's super easy to prepare the naan, too; the instructions advise putting it in the oven for no more than 2 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. From there, put the cheese of your choice between two pieces of naan and make your grilled cheese as your normally would.
Use other TJ's products to complete the ultimate grilled cheese
When it comes to grilled cheese, the cheese selection is just as important as the bread choice. While you're at Trader Joe's grabbing their garlic naan, you can also grab the right cheese — specifically, one that will melt right. Some of the best melting cheeses include cheddar and gruyere, so you can opt for TJ's blend, Cheddar & Gruyere Mèlange, for a combination of flavors and a gooey consistency. Other cheeses that melt well include mozzarella and gouda, both of which can be found at Trader Joe's. You can also mix and match these cheeses if you like the idea of having multiple flavors in one grilled cheese.
Want to make the best grilled cheese even better? We suggest making your garlic naan grilled cheese additions pizza-inspired. After all, if you're going to make an unconventional grilled cheese, then you may as well go all out with the experimenting. TJ's has everything that you need for this, namely, pizza sauce and pepperoni to go with mozzarella cheese. Bonus: The naan resembles pizza crust a bit more than sliced bread does. Or you can go with the classic pairing of (garlic naan) grilled cheese and tomato soup — either a simple tomato soup or something a bit more unique and flavorful, like TJ's Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup.