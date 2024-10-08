The Trader Joe's Bread Hack For The Best Grilled Cheese Of Your Life

Grilled cheese is a delicious comfort food beloved by just about everyone. One of the best things about this classic sandwich is how versatile it is — you can use whatever kind of cheese you want, include any extra additions, and so on. This also means that you can choose to go an unconventional route when it comes to the bread. How unconventional? Well, you can go as far as swapping out sliced bread for Trader Joe's garlic naan and have your mind blown by deliciousness.

The garlic naan can be found in TJ's frozen aisle, alongside the plain Tandoori naan. Garlic adds so much extra flavor into the mix, while the naan itself is just as rich and buttery as traditional sliced bread. The result is like the sandwich version of cheesy garlic bread. It's super easy to prepare the naan, too; the instructions advise putting it in the oven for no more than 2 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. From there, put the cheese of your choice between two pieces of naan and make your grilled cheese as your normally would.