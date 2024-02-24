The Complex Origins Of Vindaloo

Vindaloo is usually described as a spiced and spicy Indian curry, but that's misleading and undersells the complexity of this dish's origins. For a start, the term "curry" is pretty broad. It's probably derived from the Tamil word "kari", but they're not the same thing: Kari refers to a specific dish. As the term hopped languages, the meaning broadened to signify almost any dish with a spiced sauce. The origins of vindaloo tell a similar story of cultures blending and borrowing to create culinary history.

While it's true that vindaloo originated on the West coast of India in Goa, it takes substantial influence from a dish with a somewhat similar name, carne de vinha d'alhos, which originated on the Portuguese islands of Madeira and the Azores. Translating as "meat marinated with wine and garlic," true to its name, carne de vinha d'alhos is a meat stew with wine and garlic at the heart of it. It's still eaten in Portugal today but has been a popular dish throughout Portugal's history of colonization and migration, perhaps partly because the dish's preparation helps not just to improve the meat's flavor but also to preserve it. As a result, culinary descendants of this dish exist everywhere the Portuguese have gone, including Trinidad and Tobago, Hawaii, and Guyana. Often, these descendants are new dishes entirely, with indigenous peoples adapting the basic idea of the Portuguese dish with local ingredients, techniques, and flavors to make it their own. Goan vindaloo is one of these descendants.