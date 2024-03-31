What Kind Of Pastry Dough Do You Need For Classic Samosas?

Anyone familiar with South Asian cuisine will no doubt know about samosas. These triangular pastries can be made with a variety of fillings, like aloo (potato) or keema (spiced lamb), but the pastry itself is all-important. Deep-fried until golden and crispy, freshly cooked samosas should have a light crunch, with deliciously flaky pastry that crumbles with each bite, releasing a punch of flavor from the spicy interior. No wonder they're such a popular snack — one of the most widely enjoyed across South Asia, where they're often found on sale as street food. Additionally, like with many bite-sized foods, a plate of samosas is essential during Hindu festivals like Diwali.

The secret to these delectable treats lies in the dough, which is classically made with distinctly South Asian ingredients to give a rich, wholesome flavor. Samosas are best freshly cooked, and those of us elsewhere in the world can make them at home quite easily. When making your own, though, you may be tempted to improvise for simplicity. Samosas can be effortlessly made from folded Chinese spring roll pastry, for instance, and some recipes suggest using Greek-style phyllo pastry. Both of these options will give you light and crispy samosas, but for a plate of truly traditional snacks, there's no easy shortcut. The best choice by far is to take the time to make the pastry dough yourself. It may require a little effort, particularly if you aren't familiar with pastry, but the mouthwatering results will be ample reward.