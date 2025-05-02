We Tasted And Ranked 14 Trader Joe's Chicken Products

Let me start by saying that I'm a Caesar salad fanatic. I'll take any combination of crunchy greens, crispy croutons, salty cheese, briny, oily anchovies, and creamy dressing and enjoy the heck out of it. That's why this version bummed me out. I wanted to love it, and there are elements that work, but overall, it was the biggest disappointment of the lot.

Advertisement

The best part was the fresh and vibrant baby kale. The dressing wasn't mind-blowing, but it was a flavorful, peppery, and creamy, and there's plenty of it. The ciabatta croutons were properly crunchy, and there was a generous amount of shaved cheese.

With all of that going for it, why is this salad in last place? Well, this is a ranking of chicken products, and that's where it falls short. There wasn't much chicken, and what was there was underwhelming at best. I had a few pieces that were chewy and stringy, and all of it was bland. Also, this salad is the third priciest item on the list — organic is a few bucks more, understandably — but even so, there's not much here for the money.