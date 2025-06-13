The Absolute Best Burger King Chicken Sandwich Simply Can't Be Beat
The Whopper may be Burger King's best-selling menu item, but when it comes to chicken, the bacon and Swiss Royal crispy chicken might just be the chain's real MVP — or at least, that's how Daily Meal viewed it. In Daily Meal's no-nonsense ranking of every Burger King chicken sandwich, this one didn't just win — it practically inhaled the competition. The reviewer made this call based on flavor and balance, citing the sandwich's ability to pull off a "can't-stop-eating" effect that no other contender could match. That's not an exaggeration; there were zero complaints. Not even a mild critique about soggy lettuce or slippery tomatoes. Nothing!
The sandwich itself leans on bold flavor pairings done right. Smoky bacon meets a mild, creamy Swiss cheese — not the kind that disappears into the bun, but the kind that rounds out each bite. Add to that a thick, crispy white meat chicken breast, Burger King's signature Royal sauce, fresh lettuce and tomato, and a warm potato bun, and suddenly it's clear: This is more than just another drive-thru attempt at a "premium" chicken sandwich.
Interestingly, its closest competitor wasn't something radically different — it was the standard Royal crispy chicken, with the same build, minus the bacon and Swiss. A solid sandwich, but one that didn't hit quite as hard. The added toppings weren't just upgrades; they were what made the difference.
The one that actually got the internet's approval
The bacon and Swiss Royal crispy chicken debuted in mid-2022 without much fanfare, but it didn't take long for people to notice. Unlike Burger King's original chicken sandwich (which landed last place in Daily Meal's ranking), this one comes with a lot more praise online — and most of it feels genuinely earned.
One reviewer on YouTube pointed out the generous size of the chicken breast, the crispiness of the breading, and the way the bacon and Swiss work together without overwhelming the sandwich. That Royal sauce — ranch-y and tangy — seems to be another standout. And when ordering at Burger King, don't make the mistake of not trying the sides hack: Put all those chicken fries into your sandwich if you please (it'll only make the sandwich that much better).
After all, it isn't just about who could crisp their chicken or drizzle on the best sauce. It's about complexity without chaos. And in a sea of over-stacked, underwhelming sandwiches, this one truly delivered.