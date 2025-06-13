The Absolute Best Burger King Chicken Sandwich Simply Can't Be Beat

The Whopper may be Burger King's best-selling menu item, but when it comes to chicken, the bacon and Swiss Royal crispy chicken might just be the chain's real MVP — or at least, that's how Daily Meal viewed it. In Daily Meal's no-nonsense ranking of every Burger King chicken sandwich, this one didn't just win — it practically inhaled the competition. The reviewer made this call based on flavor and balance, citing the sandwich's ability to pull off a "can't-stop-eating" effect that no other contender could match. That's not an exaggeration; there were zero complaints. Not even a mild critique about soggy lettuce or slippery tomatoes. Nothing!

The sandwich itself leans on bold flavor pairings done right. Smoky bacon meets a mild, creamy Swiss cheese — not the kind that disappears into the bun, but the kind that rounds out each bite. Add to that a thick, crispy white meat chicken breast, Burger King's signature Royal sauce, fresh lettuce and tomato, and a warm potato bun, and suddenly it's clear: This is more than just another drive-thru attempt at a "premium" chicken sandwich.

Interestingly, its closest competitor wasn't something radically different — it was the standard Royal crispy chicken, with the same build, minus the bacon and Swiss. A solid sandwich, but one that didn't hit quite as hard. The added toppings weren't just upgrades; they were what made the difference.