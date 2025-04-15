We Honestly Expected More From This Burger King Chicken Sandwich

The chain's original chicken sandwich came in dead last during Daily Meal's Burger King chicken sandwich ranking — a disappointing outcome for a product that's been on the menu for decades and still calls itself the "original." We ranked every chicken sandwich on the menu from worst to best based on flavor, texture, and overall execution. The original fell flat across the board.

The sandwich is simple on paper: a long, lightly-breaded chicken patty, shredded lettuce, mayo, and a sesame seed bun. But that simplicity doesn't work in its favor. The bread was fine (soft, a little airy), and the mayo did its job. But that's about the nicest thing you can say. The chicken itself was the real issue. The meat had moisture, sure — just not the kind you would hope for. More like that uncomfortable in-between where it's not dry, but somehow still feels wrong. The texture was strange, the flavor didn't land, and the whole thing just felt like it was missing ... something. Maybe a sauce with a bit of a kick, maybe seasoning, maybe effort. When mayo is the high point, that's a problem.

It's not even the worst sandwich you'll ever eat; it's just forgettable. And when you're running a taste test that climbs in intensity, you don't want to start with something that feels like the fast-food equivalent of a shrug. Burger King's original chicken sandwich isn't offensive. It's just tired. And yet, it's still here, long after the B.K. broiler (a '90s menu item many have forgotten) disappeared. The fact that this sandwich has stuck around since 1979 and still comes up short only makes its ranking more frustrating.