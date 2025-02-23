11 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering At Burger King

Let's face it, getting a good deal is bound to make any Burger King fan's day. However, if you don't download the Burger King app or have a look at the chain's website, you'll miss out on savings. These digital tools open up a world of exclusive deals that can help you save some extra money when ordering.

Both the Burger King app and website have lovely digital exclusive deals, like Melt for Me, as well as the Melts and More for 4 (which are available at the time of writing). The Melt for Me deal lets you choose your favorite Melt (from the Classic, Bacon, and Shroom 'n Swiss Melts). That's then served with four pieces of Cheesy Tots, a small fry, and a small beverage. This deal will save you money, as ordering all these menu items separately would cost around $1 extra. Similarly, the Melts and More for 4 option gives you the choice to pick two of your favorite Burger King melts, alongside two Original Chicken Sandwiches, 16 pieces of Chicken Nuggets, and four small beverages — all while saving around $4.

Although these digital exclusive deals are great, some of them (like the Melts deals) are only offered only for a limited time on the Burger King app and website. But luckily, Burger King comes up with new digital exclusive deals quite frequently. So, if you have missed out on any limited-time digital exclusives, you can always keep an eye out for newer ones.