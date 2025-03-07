This Iconic Restaurant Chain Is Making Some Big Changes To Revamp Its Image

Plagued by a legacy of scathing Applebee's reviews online, the chain has already made several bold steps toward a rebrand. In 2021, Applebee's launched a branding campaign around country music after the song "Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes, which prominently features the restaurant in its lyrics, went viral. The song temporarily boosted Applebee's sales, but the benefits did not last forever.

It's been a long slide down for a chain restaurant that was once at the forefront of industry technology. Applebee's was an early adopter of ziosks, the table-mounted tablets that let customers easily place and edit orders. These were available at some Applebee's as early as 2014.

Another revolutionary concept that has performed well for Applebee's is its combination restaurants with IHOP. Applebee's/IHOP locations proved popular enough internationally that they were introduced to the U.S. last year, where, according to CEO John Payton, they generated as much as twice the revenue as standalone locations for either brand. Expanding this dual restaurant concept should help continue to grow Applebee's financial prospects.