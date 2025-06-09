8 Of Aldi's Biggest Scandals Of All Time

Despite winning over consumers all over the world with its affordable products and hidden gem snacks, Aldi has made some not-so-popular choices, like its infamously controversial grocery cart system, and the company is also no stranger to scandal. Whether you're a loyal shopper or just here for the tea, you may want to check out the wild reasons Aldi has made headlines that have nothing to do with its deals and low prices.

The company has faced a number of lawsuits, ranging from wage disputes with former employees to food safety concerns for undisclosed ingredients in its products; in 2023, it found itself in the middle of a $10 million class action lawsuit for mislabeling its products. Not to mention, it found itself at the center of a drug smuggling operation more than once. Who knew a grocery store that boasts such a scaled-back shopping experience could be involved in so much drama? From contaminated food to exploding turkey burgers, here are some of the most fascinating scandals that Aldi has been involved in over the years.