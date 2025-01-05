The Delicious, Veggie-Packed Snack You Shouldn't Pass Up At Aldi

Aldi is going to make you and your kids love broccoli. The German-owned discount grocery store delivers when it comes to snacks, and there is one fan food favorite that you need to try the next time you are out shopping: Simply Nature Broccoli Bites. These little green nuggets may sound like an abomination; however, they are anything but. In fact, this product is one of the most underrated Aldi products, and you will love reading the side of the box and the simplicity of the food components used to create them.

Simply Nature Broccoli Bites uses ingredients you can pronounce, including broccoli, potatoes, onions, canola oil, potato flakes, egg whites, arrowroot powder, sea salt, and garlic. If you are trying to up your veggie intake or that of your children, these bites are the perfect way to do it. Kids will love the fun shapes that include dinosaurs and stars, while adults will appreciate the taste and the fact that five pieces will only add up to 130 calories.