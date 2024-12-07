The Easy Way To Avoid Aldi's Infamous Grocery Cart System

Discount grocer Aldi is renowned for more than its food deals. The cart system requires a quarter deposit to unlock an Aldi cart, and you get that quarter back upon its return. Since the company doesn't need employees to collect the carts from its parking lots, those savings are passed onto shoppers through lower store prices. While a lot of people like the system, some have purchased collapsible carts of their own just to avoid it.

On TikTok, a wife filmed her husband setting up and shopping with a Clax The Original trolley at Aldi, explaining how he feels that the logistics of getting Aldi groceries home is annoying. In this case, the logistics the couple is referring to consist of more than just the cart system: Aldi doesn't bag your purchase either. Instead, you bag your groceries with bags you purchase at the store or bring from home. With a collapsible cart, though, you don't have to worry about either of these Aldi systems. Just fill up the foldable baskets on the cart, store them in your vehicle's trunk, and carry them with all of your items inside when you get home.

This idea isn't limited to shopping at Aldi. Many users have posted videos of their excursions on social media at various stores. You don't have to worry about returning a cart to a designated area, and it's an environmentally friendly way to shop by reducing bag waste. There are even cheaper alternatives to the Clax trolley, such as the Tsukiko Folding Shopping Cart with Wheels and Haushof Heavy Duty Collapsible Wagon.