That Time Aldi Got Sued Over An Exploding Burger

Fox 35 followed up with Besley's case in 2020. It's not clear whether Besley received the amount requested in her original lawsuit, but the case was settled for an undisclosed amount. However, the terms of the settlement were not made available to the public and Aldi failed to respond to queries about the case. Here's hoping that Besley was awarded a fair amount for the injuries she incurred, as compensation would be needed to cover any present and future medical costs that resulted from the mishap.

The other burning question is why did Besley's turkey burger explode in the first place? It all has to do with the large ice crystals that form on frozen food as it's being preserved in your freezer. Remember, when frozen food has large ice bits clinging to it, these bits can cause oil to splash out of the skillet as they quickly melt down and jump out of the pan, sometimes causing severe burns. Accordingly, you must use the proper cooking practices when frying anything, whether you're starting with a frozen piece of food or allowing time for the item to defrost gradually.