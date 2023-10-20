The Science That Suggests You Might Want To Skip Aldi's Avocado Oil

So how is it possible for avocado oil to be diluted so badly? Well, avocado oil is a relatively new product, so the FDA has no standards for grocery stores like Aldi and its competitor chains to follow. Selina Wang, a specialist in the Department of Food Science and Technology, said in the UC Davis study, "Because there are no standards to determine if an avocado oil is of the quality and purity advertised, no one is regulating false or misleading labels. These findings highlight the urgent need for standards to protect consumers and establish a level playing field to support the continuing growth of the avocado oil industry."

As one would expect, Aldi customers weren't happy to learn that the avocado oil is less than pure. Taking to Reddit, many voiced their displeasure over discovering the news, with some offering better alternatives at competing chains. One customer put the blame at the FDA's doorstep, writing, "Unfortunately, this is the case for most brands that do not cost an arm and a leg. Also, mixing the oils is allowed by the FDA." Another noticed something wrong with their recent purchase, writing, "I decided to try some a while ago because of the high smoke point, but noticed it started smoking too." Perhaps you're better off buying some avocados and making your own oil.