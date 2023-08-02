The Aldi Frozen Pasta Horse Meat Controversy You Might Have Forgotten About

It's been a decade now, and a chaotic one at that, so you might have forgotten the sensational scandal that swept through European grocery stores back in 2013. Numerous frozen and ready-made meals that purported to be made with ground beef were found to contain large quantities of horse meat. The story ended up resurfacing in July, when Newsbreak reported that products at Aldi grocery stores were found to contain up to 100% horse meat. The article didn't clarify a timeline for these events, leading many social media users to believe the scandal was breaking at that moment. However, Reuters' fact checkers swiftly published a rebuke, explaining that there was no reason to believe Aldi products sold in 2023 were anything other than what the labels suggested.

All seems to be in order now. But in 2013, that story was very real (and very current). Samples of frozen beef lasagna and frozen spaghetti bolognese sold at Aldi locations in the UK were found to contain 30-100% horse meat. But that was just the beginning.

Over the course of that year, many of the UK's largest grocery chains, including Tesco, Lidl, Sainsbury's, and Asda, pulled products from their stores as "Horsegate" left thousands of shoppers in fear. When government agencies stepped in to investigate, they uncovered a twisted web of deceit that stretched across more than a dozen European nations. It became international news, changing our worldview on food safety. And its impact lives on today.