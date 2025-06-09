Colonel Sanders Had Strict Standards When It Came To KFC's Quality

It's not uncommon to think that a brand is slipping soon after its founder sells it to a giant corporation. But that commentary doesn't usually come from the founder themselves, especially not while they're still under contract as a brand spokesperson. But a 1976 New York Times article details one such case: a Manhattan KFC's surprise inspection by Colonel Harlan Sanders himself, who sold the company years earlier but remained the face of the KFC brand.

During this visit, Sanders made his way to the kitchen and found immediate trouble with the restaurant's chicken: "That's much too black. It should be golden brown. You're frying for 12 minutes — that's six minutes too long." After complaining that the fry oil was a week past its throw-out date, the Colonel told a shocked manager, "That's the worst fried chicken I've ever seen."

Sanders was equally disappointed in the "wallpaper paste" mashed potatoes, as well as the gravy, which he believed would turn the instant potatoes to "sludge." Perhaps the worst offender, however, was the coleslaw. "This coleslaw! They just won't listen to me," he said. "It should be chopped, not shredded, and it should be made with Miracle Whip. Anything else turns gray. And there should be nothing in it but cabbage. No carrots!"