It's the worst-kept secret in the fast food biz that a proprietary herbs-and-spices blend is what makes KFC's fried chicken so good. What you may not have realized, however, is that frying oil has a lot to do with the quality of fried chicken as well. Back in 2007, the fast-food chicken eatery switched theirs up, moving from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil to low-linolenic soybean oil. The move came after two years of product research in which various oils were tested for flavor and consistency.

The parent company of KFC, Yum Brands, announced that the transition in cooking oils would be a move to cut back on trans fats in their menu offerings. This change preempted a 2020 deadline for American food manufacturers to discontinue the use of partially hydrogenated oils in the products they sold, which was a de facto ban on trans fats. In the early 2000s, trans fats became a public safety advocacy issue as experts pushed to eliminate the controversial fat for its dangerous health effects.

Nowadays, KFC is having a tough time as a company. But that's due to increased competition, not for its frying oil. Low-linolenic soybean oil, or LLSO, is a great option for frying and stacks up favorably against other fats.