The secret to getting KFC's crispy fried chicken has been a subject of immense scrutiny for decades, and understandably so. The exact blend of its spices has been locked in a vault and remains a mystery to this day, just not as tightly kept as before. There have been revelations about the secret mix to help you make a KFC copycat at home. But even if you go by the reportedly leaked recipe of the Original Fried Chicken, it's almost impossible to achieve that quintessential crunchy, flaky texture. That's because KFC uses a unique cooking method to fry its chicken that's tough to replicate at home: pressure frying.

Pressure fryers are typically used to cook chicken in high volumes. Unsurprisingly, they are mostly used by food joints, though there are ways to replicate this high-tech fryer behind KFC's chicken at home by cranking up the heat. But even if you or a restaurant use the pressure frying method, there's a je ne sais quoi texture to KFC's fried chicken that remains unparalleled.

One key reason is that KFC uses Collectramatic fryers. The founder of Winston Industries, which manufactures these fryers, had a close relationship with Colonel Harland Sanders and took a personal interest in making the Colonel's kitchen more efficient. His company eventually began designing pressure fryers specifically to meet KFC's needs. It is now the only approved pressure fryer for the brand, though KFC isn't the only brand using these fryers. An important thing to note here is that KFC uses these fryers only for its Original Fried Chicken.