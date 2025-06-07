Does KFC Have Gluten-Free Chicken?

When it comes to KFC chicken, there are a few reasons why it's "Finger Lickin' Good." The "secret" spices in the chain's breading — such as basil, garlic salt, and ginger — and the chicken being pressure cooked are two big aspects that make KFC fried chicken so good. While poultry is certainly the restaurant's main attraction, you'll unfortunately have to skip the chicken if you have celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity because it's not gluten-free.

As you likely know, wheat and its derivatives — such as durum, graham, and semolina — are sources of gluten. KFC uses wheat flour as an ingredient in the breading for its Original and Extra Crispy recipes. As a result, all of the chain's breaded chicken breasts, legs, thighs, nuggets, tenders, and sandwich patties contain gluten.

While you might think that springing for grilled chicken instead of breaded or fried would be a strong alternative, this variety isn't gluten-free, either. KFC's grilled chicken, which was largely discontinued some time in the 2010s and is now only available at select locations, contains wheat in two forms: in the seasoning blend and in the soy sauce that's added for flavor. Because of that, none of KFC's chicken is free of gluten.