These 2 Tools Make Grilling In The Rain So Much Easier

Maybe this Memorial Day, it's going to rain where you live, or perhaps you promised to treat your family (or yourself!) to a steak dinner on a dreary night — does a drizzle mean you have to hang up your tongs and avoid outdoor cooking? Not necessarily! In the same way that you don't have to give up grilling just because it snows, you can still grill in the rain. While it's not necessarily a pleasant experience to get a fire going while water hits the awning above your head, there are ways you can make it much easier to execute, such as upgrading your grilling tools and gear.

There are two items in particular that you should buy to make your rain-grilling experience far better, with one being for comfort and the other for safety. Firstly, buying a wireless meat thermometer means you don't have to stand out in the rain for hours just to monitor your food. You can take the temperature of your items without opening the grill a bunch, which decreases the chance of stray rain drops hitting your burgers or rack of ribs. Secondly, a pair of non-slip shoes makes it far less likely for you to hurt yourself by taking a pratfall on wet surfaces.