These 2 Tools Make Grilling In The Rain So Much Easier
Maybe this Memorial Day, it's going to rain where you live, or perhaps you promised to treat your family (or yourself!) to a steak dinner on a dreary night — does a drizzle mean you have to hang up your tongs and avoid outdoor cooking? Not necessarily! In the same way that you don't have to give up grilling just because it snows, you can still grill in the rain. While it's not necessarily a pleasant experience to get a fire going while water hits the awning above your head, there are ways you can make it much easier to execute, such as upgrading your grilling tools and gear.
There are two items in particular that you should buy to make your rain-grilling experience far better, with one being for comfort and the other for safety. Firstly, buying a wireless meat thermometer means you don't have to stand out in the rain for hours just to monitor your food. You can take the temperature of your items without opening the grill a bunch, which decreases the chance of stray rain drops hitting your burgers or rack of ribs. Secondly, a pair of non-slip shoes makes it far less likely for you to hurt yourself by taking a pratfall on wet surfaces.
These two tools make grilling in the rain safer and easier
You never want to mess with your safety when cooking, and a slippery deck plus a hot grill and tough weather creates a very obvious hazard. A pair of non-slip shoes with good traction should solve this problem, leaving you free to worry about the food and not about your own well-being. You'll still want to step carefully, of course, but unexpected slips should be taken care of.
A wireless meat thermometer, meanwhile, is a great tool for multiple reasons. Typically, these thermometers consist of a probe connected to an electronic display screen that you can stick on the outside of the grill, but there are also varieties that involve a Wi-Fi or bluetooth-enabled probe. Wireless thermometers are not too expensive, either — you can find them online for $30 to $40. Ones with Wi-Fi allow you to check the temperature of your meat without even leaving your house, so theoretically, you can put food on the grill and stay dry inside until it's done.
No matter which wireless thermometer you choose, the ability to check temperatures without opening the grill is crucial in the rain, as repeatedly opening the lid can cause the temperature to drop, leading to uneven or prolonged cooking. Maintaining your grill's temp can be a challenge even under ideal conditions, and it's even worse in the rain and wind, so not having to open the grill so much is a huge boon.
Other tools that can help for grilling in the rain
There are plenty of other things you should know before grilling in the rain, and you might want to consider using a few extra pieces of gear. First and most obviously, a poncho or raincoat will keep you from getting soaked. You should also consider how windy it is outside, and if you want some sort of screen to block it from hitting the grill. A folding screen that's heavy enough not to be knocked over could help deflect gusts off of your food.
A chimney grill starter is also a great tool to solve the "how do you light charcoal in the rain" problem. It helps you light your briquettes under a covered surface before transferring them to the grill. A large umbrella can also keep the grill (and you) dry, and even a smaller one can help you transport the finished food inside. Use a buddy system, with one person carrying the food and another carrying an umbrella to shield it.
Most importantly, whatever you do, don't use an electric grill in the rain. Water and electricity are never a winning combination, so if an electric model is all you have, consider taking a literal rain day and maybe try your hand at making barbecue without a grill.