Grilling With Wood Chips Vs Charcoal: The Tips You Need To Know

Nothing quite beats the flavor and the fun of grilling during the summer. But if it's been a while since you've fired up the old grill, or you're simply looking to take the art of outdoor cooking to another level, you might be asking yourself what to reach for at the grocery store: Wood chips or charcoal for grilling? The two options can pose a question of health and also flavor.

Why not consult an expert when it comes to deciding between the two? Take it from an experienced grill master: There are a few factors to ensure the best-tasting barbecue and avoid the potentially dangerous and not-so-healthy side of grilling. Silvio Correa is a Brazilian Grill Master and has years of experience working as a personal chef. In an exclusive interview, he told Daily Meal, "Although I have used charcoal all my life, after 24 years in Southern California, I have experimented with different types of wood for BBQ at home and with some chef friends who use wood." Research and personal experience have shaped this chef's perspective on grilling with wood chips and charcoal.