12 Tips You Need When Grilling With Charcoal

Before you fire up the charcoal grill, it's important to understand the safety rules so you have a safe grilling experience. It starts with location. The grill should be on a stable surface away from any overhead cover. Grilling under a patio cover or camping tarp is a fire hazard because as the charcoal gets started, there will be a lot of smoke, and the grill needs space and ventilation. The National Fire Protection Association recommends the charcoal grills be 10 feet from the home, patio, or other structure. Depending on where you live, there may be other rules and regulations, so check with your city before getting started.

You probably already have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen, but did you know you should have one in your grilling area, too? It is always better to have one close by and not need it than waste precious time looking for it if there ever is a fire.

Lastly, you need the right tools for the job. You will need long tongs to safely move foods around the grill and a meat thermometer to ensure everything is cooked through. There is nothing worse than biting into an uncooked burger or, worse yet, getting food poisoning from undercooked foods. Aside from the basics, some home cooks like to have heat-resistant gloves and long-handled spatulas, too.